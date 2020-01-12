PRESCRIBED FIRES-WORKSHOPS
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Workshops have been scheduled across the state on completing safe and effective prescribed fires. No experience is required. The workshops are scheduled to run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The first will be held Wednesday at the Red Cloud Community Center, followed the next day by one at Lincoln’s Lancaster County University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.
One is set for Friday at Thedford’s Upper Loup Natural Resources District office, one Jan. 21 at Scottsbluff’s North Platte NRD and one Jan. 23 at Norfolk’s Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center.
