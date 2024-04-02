President Biden And President Xi Discuss Taiwan, AI, And Fentanyl
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues in a call meant to demonstrate a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers.
Tuesday’s call was their first conversation since their November summit produced renewed ties between their militaries and a promise of enhanced cooperation on stemming the flow of fentanyl from China.
The White House described the call as “candid and constructive.”
Xi told Biden the two countries should adhere to the bottom line of “no clash, no confrontation” as one of the principles for this year.
Biden views sustained interactions as key to keeping competition between the two massive economies and nuclear-armed powers from escalating to direct conflict.