President Biden Announces He’s Withdrawing His Bid for Re-Election

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 04: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in election night event at the Chase Center in the early morning hours of November 04, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON–(AP July 21)–President Joe Biden says in a social media post that he is withdrawing from his reelection bid against Donald Trump.

The announcement Sunday upends the dynamics of the presidential election after a debate performance that prompted many rank-and-file lawmakers to urge him to withdraw from the race. He did not immediately endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

The president said he will address the American people later this week “in more detail about my decision.”

Hear hourly updates from ABC News on KFOR FM101.5/1240AM and kfornow.com.