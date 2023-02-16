President Biden Completes Lengthy Medical Exam

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has finished his roughly three-hour medical checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical in suburban Maryland.

The exam is being keenly watched as the oldest president in U.S. history makes plan for an expected reelection campaign.

The 80-year-old President Biden last had a standard medical exam in November 2021.

After that five-hour-plus physical, Biden’s doctor reported that the president was “healthy” and “vigorous.”

The doctor deemed Biden “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Many people, including Democrats, have expressed reservations about Biden seeking a second term in 2024, with his age a big concern.