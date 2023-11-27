President Biden Plans To Skip U.N. Climate Talks Beginning This Week In Dubai

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to skip the upcoming climate talks in Dubai, an event that is expected to draw heads of state and diplomats from more than 200 nations and the Vatican.

He has attended twice before.

White House officials say the administration is sending a climate team, including Special Envoy John Kerry, climate adviser Ali Zaidi and clean energy adviser John Podesta.

Biden had previously pledged to visit Africa before the end of the year, but that trip doesn’t appear to be happening, either.