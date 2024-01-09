President Biden Re-Nominates Julie Su For Labor Secretary After Senate Declined To Confirm Her For 10 Months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Joe Biden has renominated Julie Su to serve as labor secretary, whose confirmation languished in the Senate for more than 10 months.

The decision to renominate was widely expected and was formally announced Monday.

Biden announced Su as his pick to replace Marty Walsh last February.

Her nomination cleared a key Senate committee in April, but with no Republicans on record supporting her, the Biden administration and her backers have scrambled to lock down 50 Democratic votes needed to confirm her.

Wavering senators have said she has minimal experience in negotiations between workers and management, and noted perceptions that she was anti-business.