President Biden To Have Tea With King Charles At Windsor Castle

LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s itinerary this week in Europe is dominated by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

But first, he will have a royal visit with King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Biden and Charles will use their get together to bring attention to climate policy, hosting a forum on the issue.

Before making his way to Windsor Castle, Biden is sitting down with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a session that the White House says will focus on a range of global issues.

The two leaders differ on the use of cluster munitions, which Biden said the U.S. would provide to Ukraine but the U.K. opposes.