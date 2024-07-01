President Biden’s Family Tells Him To Stay In The Race

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s family has used a Sunday gathering at Camp David to urge him to stay in the race and keep fighting despite his dreadful debate performance.

Some family members criticized the way Biden’s staff prepared him for the faceoff.

That’s according to four people familiar with the discussions.

Biden spent the day sequestered with first lady Jill Biden, his children and grandchildren at the presidential retreat in Maryland.

It was a previously scheduled trip for a photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz for the upcoming Democratic National Convention.