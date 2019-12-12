President Trump Impeachment Rally Announced in Lincoln
The House Judiciary Committee is pressing toward a historic vote to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The panel is expected to send the charges to the full House for it to take pre-Christmas action next week.
At 5:30 PM the night before the U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach Donald Trump, the date is uncertain at this time, activists can gather at the Robert V. Denney Federal Building and U.S. Court House as part of the nationwide movement of rallies.
