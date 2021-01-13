President Trump Impeached For Second Time
Washington, D.C. (January 13, 2021) President Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time, with an afternoon vote in the House. The vote was 232 in favor, 197 against, and 5 not voting. He faced a single charge, “incitement of insurrection,” after telling a mob of loyalists to, as he put it, “fight like hell” against election results. The subsequent attack on the U.S. Capitol turned deadly and delayed finalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Security is exceptionally tight at the Capitol, beefed up by armed National Guard troops, with secure perimeters set up and metal-detector screenings required for lawmakers entering the House chamber. A small number of Republicans supported impeachment along with the Democrats.
How A Second Trump Impeachment Could Differ From First