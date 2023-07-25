President’s Dog Commander Has Bitten Secret Service Officers 10 Times In Four Months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Dog Commander has bitten agency officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January.

At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer.

A Biden family spokesperson says the White House is a uniquely stressful environment for pets and that the president and first lady are working to make the situation better for everyone.

A Secret Service spokesperson says the agency takes seriously the safety and wellbeing of its employees.

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained the records from the Department of Homeland Security.