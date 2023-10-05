President’s Dog Commander No Longer At White House After Biting Incidents

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, is “not presently on the White House campus” following a series of biting incidents involving White House staff and U.S. Secret Service officers.

That’s according to Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady Jill Biden’s communications director.

Alexander says President Biden and his wife “remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.”

Alexander did not say where the dog was sent.

The 2-year-old German shepherd was last seen Saturday on an upper balcony of the White House.