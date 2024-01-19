Preston Love, Jr. Announces Run For U.S. Senate

OMAHA–(KFOR/Nebraska Examiner Jan. 19)–There’s a second candidate that will run for Senate and challenge Nebraska Republican Senator Pete Ricketts.

Longtime North Omaha advocate, civil rights activist and Democrat Preston Love, Jr. announced his candidacy on Wednesday. The 81-year-old Love ran for Senate four years ago, as a write-in candidate.

Love told the Nebraska Examiner his goal as a senator would be to build bridges between himself and people who don’t live or think like him. He understands that many Nebraskans will disagree with him on issues, but he says they have more in common than not.