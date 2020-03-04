Preview New LPS High School Design Concepts
(KFOR NEWS March 4, 2020) You have two more opportunities to preview new high school design concepts unveiled by Lincoln Public Schools and give feedback to staff.
Open houses will be the same format and feature design concepts and animation previews. Staff will be on hand to answer questions, and there will be an opportunity to submit comments and suggestions. Both open houses will be from 6-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Mar. 18 at Moore Middle School (8700 Yankee Woods Dr.) in the media center.
- Monday, Mar. 23 at Arnold Elementary School (5000 Mike Scholl St.) in the multipurpose room.
“Our team has gathered input from various stakeholder groups and done a great deal of analysis to develop preliminary designs,” said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for Business Affairs. “This is another opportunity for us to hear from our community and capture their thoughts.”
