Prior Issues Found at Waverly Nursing Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star July 10)–Reports have surfaced that a nursing home in Waverly had prior issues before a woman was incorrectly pronounced dead on June 3 before she was found breathing at a Lincoln mortuary.

Through a public records request obtained by the Journal Star, it appears there were several deficiencies at The Mulberry in Waverly and one previous incident that contributed to the death of a different resident. Inspections performed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services earlier this year detail those deficiencies, which range from failing to provide necessary information to medical providers to improper sanitation of medical equipment.

It was on June 3, when employees of Butharus Maser and Love Mortuary at 40th and “A” discovered the 74-year-old woman breathing. She was taken to a hospital and died later that afternoon.