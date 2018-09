A Friday morning disturbance is being reviewed to see how doors to a 16-cell single-person restrictive housing gallery at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution were opened by mistake. The doors are operated by a computerized system. Inmates poured into a commons area, but were directed go back to their cells. Some refused, there were fights. One inmate was assaulted and was seriously injured. Staff used chemical agents to clear the gallery and return inmates to their cells.