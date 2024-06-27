Property Tax Relief Plan Could Include Shifting School Funding Away From Tax Collections

Governor Jim Pillen speaks to a gathering recently about the need for property tax relief in Nebraska. (Courtesy of the Governor’s Office/State of Nebraska)

COLUMBUS–(KFOR/KOLN June 26)–Out promoting his property tax reform plan ahead of a special session set to start July 25, Governor Jim Pillen on Wednesday told a gathering at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce his plan is still living and breathing, even if it’s not completely set in stone.

Pillen is considering one item that would shift all K-12 school funding to be handled by the state. About 60% of collected property taxes go to local school districts. Pillen says the state would have to come up with an additional $1.3-billion to consider total funding of schools.

He supports a broad sales tax hike and removing some exemptions.