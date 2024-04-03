Prosecutors In Former President Trump Classified Documents Case Sharply Rebuke Judge’s Unusual And ‘Flawed’ Order

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of records stored in a bathroom and shower in the Lake Room at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. A federal judge is set to hear arguments on whether to dismiss the classified documents prosecution of Donald Trump. His lawyers say the former president was entitled under the Presidential Records Act to keep the sensitive documents with him when he left the White House and headed to Florida. (Justice Department via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are scolding the judge presiding over ex-President Donald Trump’s classified documents case in Florida.

The prosecutors are trying to warn her off potential jury instructions they say rest on a “fundamentally flawed legal premise.”

The late Tuesday filing from special counsel Jack Smith’s team responded to an unusual order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that asked prosecutors to file proposed jury instructions.

The order asked them to respond to competing interpretations of the law that appeared to accept the Republican ex-president’s argument he’s entitled under the Presidential Records Act to keep sensitive documents he’s now charged with possessing.

Trump’s lawyers are renewing their demand for the judge to dismiss the indictment.