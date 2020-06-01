Protesters Arrested For Violating Curfew
photo courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS June 1, 2020) A curfew went into effect in Lincoln at 8pm Sunday, but a crowd of protesters from earlier in the afternoon refused to leave the downtown area surrounding the State Capitol Building and were arrested. Arrests weren’t immediate. Protesters were allowed to linger last 8pm, but around 8:45pm, police began making arrests. A few protesters fought back. Tear gas was deployed.
Our partner, 10/11 NOW reached out to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who said, “Everything about this has to do with safety, it has to do with hearing the call for safety of people of color in our community and recognizing that so many of them don’t feel safe every day and that’s not okay and we’re listening and hearing that message loud and clear and we all have a lot of work to do to make that change, and that’s the change that we want. The change that we don’t want is the destruction and violence that doesn’t bring us together to make the positive changes we need to address these calls,” end quote.
