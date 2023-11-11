Protesters Gather Outside North Lincoln Manufacturer in Protest of Israel-Hamas War

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 10)–A planned protest by people supporting peace in Palestine and against the war between Israel and Hamas happened late Friday afternoon outside a north Lincoln manufacturer that has military contracts.

Lincoln Police were aware of the protest and had officers in the area monitoring the activity outside of General Dynamics, 4300 Industrial Avenue, which is east of 27th and Superior. In a news release to KFOR, LPD says the large group of protesters gathered close to the intersection of Superior Street and Industrial Avenue around 3pm. About an hour later, dozens of protesters walked on to General Dynamics’ property.

Police say an officer told the protesters they were trespassing and they initially refused to leave. Several other officers arrived and the protesters that gathered eventually returned to public property.

No arrests were made and the protest ended around 5:30pm.