The average price of a home in Lincoln is just under $182,000. The higher a home is valued, the higher property taxes that homeowner pays. Lancaster County Assessor, Rob Ogden, says home values are up an average of 15% this year. If you want to protest to valuation amount, you have until February 1st to schedule an informal hearing. Hearings will happen in March. To schedule a hearing go http://lancaster.ne.gov/assessor/2019Values.htm

