PSC Helping With Internet Access
The Nebraska Public Service Commission will allow Internet Service Providers to seek reimbursement for providing service to low-income
families as a part of the response to the COVID-19 emergency.
The Order makes one-million dollars available from the State’s Universal Service Fund. The money will pay internet providers such as ALLO, Time Warner and Windstream for providing low-income subscribers access to broadband to facilitate online learning.
“Thanks to our existing Broadband Adoption Order, the Commission was able to act quickly in creating this new one-million dollar grant ultimately enabling students in low income households
to connect with their teachers,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder.
The Broadband Adoption support will apply to new lines of service for low-income families added after March 15 and continuing through the end of May.
“It was important to the Commission to do whatever was necessary to ensure families most likely to have difficulty paying for internet, receive the services they need during this challenging time,” said Commissioner Crystal Rhoades, District 2. “It was also important that we do what was needed to assist our carriers which have pledged to do their part to provide these services.”
Telecommunications carriers certificated as a local exchange carrier or registered with the Commission as a Communications provider may file an application seeking NUSF Adoption Support beginning May 1.
Commissioner Ridder said, “By working together we can help keep Nebraskans connected.”