Public invited to Bricks of Honor event Saturday

Lincoln, NE (June 9, 2021) The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the Bricks of Honor dedication event at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Memorial Drive. The program recognizes veterans whose family and friends have purchased a dedication brick over the past two years for Veterans Memorial Garden. It also commemorates the founding of the Veterans Memorial Garden.
Music will be provided by singer Sean Flattery, and taps will be performed.
“Lincoln Parks Foundation is proud to partner with Parks and Recreation on the Veterans Memorial Garden. We are humbled to facilitate the Bricks of Honor program, which honors our community’s veterans and their families,” said Maggie Stuckey, Lincoln Parks Foundation Executive Director.
The Veterans Memorial Garden was created after hundreds of people viewed a traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit while it was in Lincoln in 1989. The garden contains over 5,000 personalized bricks that celebrate the pride, patriotism, and sacrifices of military personnel.
For information about the Lincoln Parks Foundation Bricks of Honor program, visit lincolnparks.org or call 402-441-8258. For more information about the Veterans Memorial Garden, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: veterans garden).
