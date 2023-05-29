Public Invited To Memorial Day Ceremonies

(KFOR May 29, 2023) The public is invited to three Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln on Monday, May 29. The events are organized by the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association with assistance from the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council. The ceremonies are as follows:

8:30 a.m., Wyuka Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3600 “O” St. – The ceremony will include wreath casting from the historic bridge and a parade beginning at the Historic Stables and Bridge; the Lincoln Fire and Rescue/Lincoln Police Department Color Honor Guard; an invocation and benediction by Gary Fuller with Gentle Shepherd and the Lincoln Lancaster Chaplaincy Corp; remarks by Greg Osborn and Bob Fitzsimmons; and decorating of the G.A.R. Circle by Girl Scout Troop 20205 and Boy Scout Troop 456.

11:30 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St. – Attendees may enter the cemetery at gates one or three. The ceremony will include the American Legion, VFW and SVR/SUVCW Color Guard, as well as remarks by Brendan Moore and Ed Hall. Julie Pulec and Robin Calcara, with the Lincoln Lancaster Chaplaincy Corp, will offer the invocation and benediction. Folding of the Flag Ceremony will be conducted by Boy Scout Troop 456, followed by a flag presentation to Arlene Rudebusch.

Both morning ceremonies will also include guest speaker Col. Retired Kenneth J. (Joe) Brownell, United States Air Force; the National Anthem by Whitley Ensz and Chanuncey Loutsch; an acknowledgement of veterans; General John A. Logan’s General Order 11; and Taps by Parker Averill and Kevin Murray.

8 p.m., Veterans Memorial Garden, Antelope Park, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive – The candlelit ceremony will include the reading of the names of Lincoln-Lancaster County veterans who have died in the past year; posting of the colors by American Legion Post 3; invocation and benediction by Pastor Tom Barber with the People’s City Mission; introductory remarks by City Council member Bennie Shobe; and musical selections by the Anima Christi Singers, Parker Averill, and Kevin Murray. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to Auld Pavilion, located just west of the garden.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/memorialday2023. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating to the events.

The Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park is open year-round from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information about the Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.