Public Invited To Participate In Surveys On Electric Vehicles

(KFOR October 8, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites residents to participate in surveys regarding electric vehicles in Lincoln. The surveys are available until October 17 at lincoln.ne.gov/ev.

The six surveys are targeted towards specific groups: electric vehicle dealers, service providers, charging providers, businesses and organizations with charging stations, fleet operators, and the general public. Participants are welcome to complete multiple surveys.

The surveys are part of the Climate Smart Collaborative’s Lincoln Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan. The plan will be a comprehensive strategic plan that addresses immediate needs and long-term planning objectives for the community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The draft Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan will be available for review later this fall.

The Climate Smart Collaborative includes Lincoln Electric System, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln Public Schools, and the City of Lincoln. For more information, contact Frank Uhlarik, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities at [email protected], or 402-441-7588.

For more information about the Climate Smart Collaborative’s Lincoln Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan, visit lincoln.ne.gov/ev.