Public Invited to South 40th Street Project Online Meeting
Lincoln, NE (May 11, 2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) invites the public to an online meeting beginning this week regarding the design for the South 40th Street Improvement Project between Yankee Hill and Rokeby roads.
The meeting will be available from Tuesday, May 11 to Tuesday, May 25 at lincoln.ne.gov (search: 40th). Residents can log on at their convenience, learn about the project design and provide feedback.
This arterial street improvement project plan includes the widening of South 40th Street, between Yankee Hill and Rokeby roads, intersection upgrades at Rokeby Road, Prairie Wind Road and Hohensee Drive, and paving Rokeby Road between South 40th Street and Snapdragon Road.