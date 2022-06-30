Public Pool Holiday Weekend Hours Announced — University Place Aquatic Center to be closed July 2 only

Lincoln, NE (June 30, 2022) Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that all City pools will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 4. University Place Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th St., will be closed on Saturday, July 2, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage.
The 2022 pool season runs through August 14. Regular hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. seven days a week:
The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, South 33rd and “J” streets, is closed this season due to mechanical issues.
The Parks Department reminds the public that positions are still available for seasonal work including lifeguards, recreation leaders, and parks laborers. To view the positions available, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select “Seasonal Opportunities” from the menu bar. Seasonal positions will remain posted until filled.
For more information contact the Aquatic Office at 402-441-7960, email [email protected], or visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.