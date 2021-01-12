Public Service Commission Elects Leaders
LINCOLN, NE (JANUARY 12, 2021) – Nebraska Public Service Commissioners (PSC) today
elected leaders for the coming year.
Elected Commission Chair, was District one Commissioner Dan Watermeier. District one is
comprised of eight counties in southeastern Nebraska. Commissioner Watermeier, of Syracuse,
is in the 3rd year of a six-year term.
Elected Vice Chair was Commissioner Tim Schram. A commissioner since 2006, Schram
represents District three, which covers Sarpy, Saunders, Washington and western Douglas
Counties.
Commission leadership positions are elected on an annual basis.