Public Service Commission Names New Executive Director

Lincoln, NE (December 8, 2021) The Nebraska Public Service Commission has named Nebraska Army National Guard Colonel (Ret.) Thomas Golden as its new Executive Director.
Golden, 56, began his military career in the United States Army in 1989 before joining the Nebraska Army National Guard in 1993. Throughout his 32- years of service he held numerous leadership roles. Upon his retirement from the military in August 2021, he was assigned as the Director of Operations for the Nebraska Army National Guard.
Golden, who will receive an annual salary of $135,000 will begin his new duties immediately. He replaces Mike Hybl, who retired in September.
