Pursuit Ends With Discovery of Abandoned Vehicle, Drugs and Money, But No Suspect
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 14)–A traffic stop Wednesday along westbound I-80 in western Lancaster County started out with an SUV stopped for following too close and failing to signal, but deputies then found themselves in a pursuit with the vehicle that took off and made a U-turn back toward Lincoln.
Sheriff Terry Wagner says the vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot north of 14th and Superior, after they called off the pursuit. He says some marijuana and a small amount of money were recovered.
Wagner adds they know who they are looking for and have not yet made an arrest.