Pyrtle Elementary Among 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Oct 9, 2020 @ 4:12am
(U.S. Dept. of Education)

(KFOR NEWS  October 9, 2020)   Pyrtle Elementary School has been named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

Pyrtle joins 367 schools across the nation being recognized based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.  A special celebration is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 14 starting at 2 pm.

Due to restrictions during the pandemic, the event will be streamed LIVE on the LPS website (lps.org), or on the Pyrtle Elementary and LPS Facebook pages.

