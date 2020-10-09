Pyrtle Elementary Among 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools
(U.S. Dept. of Education)
(KFOR NEWS October 9, 2020) Pyrtle Elementary School has been named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.
Pyrtle joins 367 schools across the nation being recognized based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. A special celebration is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 14 starting at 2 pm.
Due to restrictions during the pandemic, the event will be streamed LIVE on the LPS website (lps.org), or on the Pyrtle Elementary and LPS Facebook pages.
