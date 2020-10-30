Quarantined Officials Can Now Attend Government Meetings Electronically
Lincoln, NE (October 30, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts announced today that he has signed a new executive order. In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, certain local elected officials will now be able to attend local government meetings virtually when quarantine or isolation is ordered. The executive order is in force through December 31, 2020.
The Governor noted in the order that an Emergency was declared for the State on March 13, that State and Local Governing Boards must follow the Open Meetings Act, but that the need to isolate or quarantine can limit the ability of Officials to attend meetings.
The Limited Order says that elected officials who are ordered to isolate or quarantine by Health Officials can participate, vote, and be counted as a quorum in meetings when attending by video conference or telephone without having the meeting site open to the Public so long as the Public has at least one physical location that provides access for members of the Public and the News Media.
Covid Risk Dial Remains High Orange