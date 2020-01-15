Racial Epithets Found Painted At A Lincoln Jewish Temple
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism case at the South Street Temple near 20th and South, after a passerby saw a swastika in orange paint on the front steps. No other place of worship has reported any similar incidents of vandalism and police are investigating this as a hate crime. Anyone in the area who has suffered similar vandalism of orange paint should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 to make a report, or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.