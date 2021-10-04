Raid Yields Drugs, One Arrest

Lincoln, NE (October 4, 2021) On Friday, October 1st around noon, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of SW 27th Street. It was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to a Police Department spokesperson.
Investigators seized 488.5 grams of methamphetamine, 39.1 grams of marijuana, 99 suspected fentanyl pills, and $1,336 cash. The drugs had an estimated street value of $6,400.
29-year-old Dillen Marzolf was arrested for Possessession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (140 grams or more), Manufacture/Deliver/Possess Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, and Possession of Money while Violating a Drug Law.