Rail Car Falls Off Semi Truck, After Not Clearing Underpass
Rail car is unable to fit through an underpass, when it got stuck and fell off a semi-truck along Havelock Avenue, just east of Cornhusker Highway on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Courtesy of Lincoln Fire and Rescue)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 8)–Quite a mess on Sunday afternoon, after a semi truck hauling a rail car didn’t clear an underpass along Havelock Avenue east of Cornhusker Highway. The semi truck tried to go under the overpass, but there wasn’t enough clearance and the rail car hit it. That’s when the rail car got knocked off the semi and blocked westbound traffic.