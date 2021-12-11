Railroad Crossing Project Open House To Be Held December 16

(KFOR News Lincoln NE December 11, 2021) The Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invite the public to an open house Thursday, December 16, regarding the proposed transportation safety improvement project in the area of North 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway. The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Center for People in Need, 3901 North 27th Street. Parking is available on the south side of the building. The open house does not include a formal presentation.
The purpose of the meeting is to collect public feedback and comments on the project purpose and need, and the RTSD’s preliminary preferred alternative. The project team is specifically seeking feedback related to whether the preliminary preferred alternate plan would meet the project’s purpose of improving connectivity and reducing delay for pedestrians, bicyclists, and bus transit within the study area. Representatives from RTSD, City of Lincoln, and the consultant team will be available to answer questions and receive feedback. Those unable to attend can visit 33rdcornhusker.com to view the public meeting materials and provide comments. Public comments will be accepted until January 3, 2022.
The North 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway safety improvement project will receive approximately $1.7 million of the Lincoln on the Move street program revenue to assist with engineering costs. Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment program that will provide an additional $78 million towards street projects in Lincoln.