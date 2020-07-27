Railroad Repair Work On Saltillo Road Starts Tuesday
Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Saltillo Road at 25th Street will be closed for railroad repairs. This work is expected to be completed by this Friday, July 31.
City officials suggest using South 14th Street, Yankee Hill and South 27th Street as detours. Businesses in the area will still have access to the area where work will be done.
Remember to use caution around work zones.