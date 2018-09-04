Rain Seems To Never End, Flooding Concerns Increase

Heavy rain has left much of southeast Nebraska waterlogged, with more expected in the forecast this week.

Dave Eastlack is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley and told KFOR News Monday morning, radar estimates have most areas recording 4 to 5 inches of rain.

At the Lincoln Airport, about 1.2 inches of rain was reported between 10 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday. That was on top of nearly 3.5 inches that fell earlier in the weekend, which also saw high winds damage trees in southern sections of Lincoln.

Flooding was an issue in the Lincoln metro area Sunday night into Monday morning. Flooding was happening along Arbor Road just west of 56th Street in north Lincoln, prompting that street closure. “O” Street, east of 70th Street, was shut down for a period of time early Monday because of rising water under the MoPac Bike Trail overpass.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Monday morning flooding was reported on 14th Street from Rokeby to Saltillo roads, prompting closure there. Other county roads impacted by flood water include SW 2nd Street from West Roca to West Sprague roads and Olive Creek Road from SW 42nd to SW 58th Streets.

Sheriff Wagner also said avoid roadways with water covering them, suggesting the “turn around, don’t drown” method by going back in the direction you came from.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman also urges drivers to not drive across roads that are covered with water or barricaded and to use extreme caution when navigating County roads due to the current, persistent rain.

Dingman encourages anyone with concerns to contact her department at 402-441-7681 for more information or assistance. The Lancaster County Engineer’s website www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County. Additionally, information can be found on the Lancaster County Engineer or Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Twitter pages.