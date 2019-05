Three people are safe after a crash in West Lincoln Monday afternoon.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says 49-year-old Todd Whitted was driving near SW 30th and West A streets around 3 p.m. Monday when his vehicle hydro-planed and left the road.

Rescue crews had to extricate a 46-year-old passenger who was sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Whitted was cited for careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.