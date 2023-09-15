Rare Coins Missing From North Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 15)–Police are investigating a reported theft of rare gold coins and gold doubloons from a home in north Lincoln.

Officers were called to the area of 29th and Clinton on Thursday afternoon, after a 42-year-old man was told by an acquaintance about the missing collectibles. The loss is worth just over $21,000. Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the victim told police he had been out of town for work since February.

If you have information on this theft, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.