Rare Truman Capote Story From the Early 1950’s Is Being Published For First Time

NEW YORK (AP) — This week, a Truman Capote story from early in his career will be published for the first time.

“Another Day in Paradise” was written while Capote was living in Sicily in the 1950s.

“Another Day” is a narrative of disillusion and entrapment. In the story, the American heiress Iris Greentree has used her inheritance to buy a villa in Sicily.

She will end up betrayed by the local resident who persuaded her to invest her money.

And she’ll be too broke to sell the home and return to the U.S.

The story appears in the new issue of The Strand Magazine.