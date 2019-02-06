Reaction to SOTU

Reaction Wednesday morning to President Trump’s State of the Union Address from members of Nebraska’s Washington delegation. Republican U-S Senator, Ben Sasse focused on the President’s condemnation of abortion, saying Pro-life Nebraskans should be encouraged to hear the President call on Congress to protect the dignity of every individual and build a culture that values life. Republican U-S Senator, Deb Fischer, point to the President’s commitment to strengthen national defense, invest in infrastructure, reduce health care costs and open new opportunities for agriculture producers. Governor Ricketts reacted to President Trump’s State of the Union Address, saying the President’s continued focus on protecting working Americans and strengthening national security sends the message that America is choosing greatness.

