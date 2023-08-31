Record Crowds Showed Up to the Guardians of Freedom Airshow

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels are practicing for their performance at the Guardians of Freedom Air Show at the Lincoln Airport. (Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol)

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Aug. 31)–While a world-record was set Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium, another attendance record was set from last weekend’s Guardians of Freedom Airshow at the Lincoln Airport.

According to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, more than 340,000 people attended the two-day event, making it the largest attendance at a spectator event in Lincoln’s history. The previous mark was 250,000 set for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow at the Lincoln Airport in 2011.

“What an amazing week of new records for Lincoln! We are a city that understands our greatest successes come from partnerships and the Chamber was honored to be an organizer for this event with our partners at the Nebraska Air and Army National Guard, 55th Wing at Offutt, Lincoln Airport Authority and City of Lincoln,” says Jason Ball, President and CEO of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

“We are proud to have played host to the Blue Angels and 340,000 guests and friends for an unforgettable event, which had a significant economic benefit for all of Lincoln,” adds Ball.

The two-day event offered new and unique performers, stunts, exhibits and displays as one of the most anticipated events of the year, with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels headlining this year’s show, in addition to the U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper Demo team, U.S. Marine Corps C-130J Super Hercules – Fat Albert, U.S. Navy F-35C Lighting II Demo Team and many others.

“This is my eighth airshow, and I can tell you it didn’t disappoint. The Lincoln Airport and our community partners have spent well over a year planning for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow. This past weekend showcases the incredible enthusiasm and support our community has for aviation,” says Bob McNally, Director of Operations at Lincoln Airport.