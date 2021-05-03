Record Number of Nonprofits Registered for 10th Give to Lincoln Day
Give to Lincoln Day
(KFOR NEWS May 3, 2021) Lincoln, Neb. – Lincoln’s 10th annual giving day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25.
Coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), Give to Lincoln Day is an online event encouraging donations to support the local nonprofits and causes people care about. A record total of 455 local charities have registered for this year’s event. Every participating nonprofit organization will receive a proportional share of the $500,000 match fund, based upon its percentage of total dollars raised, thanks to many generous sponsors including Presenting Sponsor, West Gate Bank
Give to Lincoln Day will provide registered nonprofits a critical lifeline to fill the void from cancelled fundraisers and increased demands during the past year. Last year’s event raised nearly $7 million for 448 local nonprofits. Give to Lincoln Day has raised more than $33 million for local nonprofits in its nine-year history.
“Last year’s results were an incredible show of support for our community and neighbors,” said LCF President, Barbara Bartle. “Our nonprofits have been on the front line serving our most vulnerable for over a year. Our generosity is needed now more than ever. On May 25th, let’s wrap our arms around them and give them a great big community hug.”
Donors may search nonprofits and give online at GiveToLincoln.com. Online giving beings on May 1, all donations must be made before 11:59 p.m. on May 25 to count toward the giving day and the match fund. The minimum donation is $10 per charity.
Gifts may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation if postmarked by May 20. Donors may also drop off donations between May 1 and May 25 at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches via the lobby or the commercial drop drawers.
- Lincoln Community Foundation’s mailing address, 215 Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, NE, 68508.
- Presenting Sponsor, West Gate Bank, Lincoln Branch Locations, Visit https://westgate.bank/locations for lobby hours.
On May 25, donation totals can be viewed throughout the day at GiveToLincoln.com. Sponsors include: West Gate Bank (Presenting Sponsor), ABC Electric, Assurity Life Insurance Company, Bill and Marilyn Cintani, Cornhusker Bank, Data Source, Davis Design, The family of Alfred A. Duteau, Firespring, Bob & Jan FitzSimmons, HBE LLP, Lincoln Community Foundation, Mail Management Services, Inc., Olsson, Pepsi Cola of Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank, William J. Mueller & Kim M. Robak, Runza, Joe W. & Ruth K. Seacrest Fund, Talent Plus Inc., US Bank, and WRK Family Foundation.
The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $168 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.
