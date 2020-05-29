      Breaking News
Record Set For Give To Lincoln Day

May 29, 2020 @ 4:13am

(KFOR NEWS  May 29, 2020)  A record campaign for Give To Lincoln…donations to nearly 450 non-profit organizations reached nearly $7 million. Last year’s Give To Lincoln drive raised $5 1/2 million.

The Food bank of Lincoln was the biggest benefactor this year, with donors targeting that non-profit with $405,000.  Click here See a complete list of non-profit organizations and money they received.

Each participating organization will receive a proportional share of $500,000 in matching funds from Lincoln Community Foundation, based upon its percentage of total dollars raised.

