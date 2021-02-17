Record Week For First-time COVID Doses Administered
(KFOR NEWS February 17, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and its partners administered a record 8,200 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine last week. About 5,000 of those were Lancaster County residents who were vaccinated at clinics Friday and Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Most of those vaccinated over the two days were residents age 75 and up and their spouses. Doses provided to residents of independent living communities also made up a large portion of those receiving vaccine last week.
This week, LLCHD continues to make progress vaccinating groups in Phase 1B. LLCHD is holding another large-scale vaccination clinic for residents age 73 and up Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. LLCHD is in the process of contacting people in that age group who have registered to receive vaccine to schedule appointments. LLCHD has enough vaccine for everyone who has an appointment to get vaccinated.
