Recycling Collection Site Consolidation Continues
Courtesy Photo
(KFOR NEWS July 13, 2020) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director, Elizabeth Elliott, has announced the closure of two recycling collection sites in Lincoln and plans to close two more in July. In June, the City announced plans to transition from 19 neighborhood sites to four or five main collection sites in order to save an estimated $2 million per year. Surveillance cameras will monitor for illegal dumping.
The four or five sites will offer 14 to 18 large, roll-off containers that hold up to 40 cubic yards of material. “The expanded sites will offer a significant increase in capacity for the public to use compared to current containers which are up to only eight cubic yards,” Elliott said.
Recently closed sites include:
- A & J Recycling, 3250 North 20th Street. Recyclers are directed to North 48th Street Transfer Station, 5101 North 48th Street.
- Gere Branch Library, 2400 South 56th Street (cardboard only site). Recyclers are directed to the East High School parking lot, 70th and “A” streets.
Sites closing in July include:
- Trabert Hall, South 12th and South streets. Recyclers will be directed to the Leon’s Gourmet Grocer site, South 32nd and South streets.
- Pepsi Cola Distribution Facility, 1901 Windhoek Drive. Recyclers will be directed to the Russ’s site at South 33rd Street and Highway 2.
For more information, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov.
