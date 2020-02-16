Red Cross Opens Shelter in Fremont
(KFOR NEWS February 16, 2020) The American Red Cross is opening an evacuation center in Fremont at the First Lutheran Church in response to potential flooding in the area caused by an ice jam on the Platte River in Dodge County.
Individuals and families who have evacuated from their home are urged to come the shelter where Red Cross volunteers are on hand to assist those impacted. Anyone evacuating to a shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family, including:
- Prescriptions and emergency medications
- Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
- Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents
- Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
- Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
Download the Red Cross Emergency App for shelter information and to get instant access to information and resources on what to do during a flood. The app is free and can be downloaded in app stores by searching for “American Red Cross” or going to redcross.org/apps.
