Red Flag Warning Thursday
(KFOR NEWS March 5, 2020) The Lincoln area is in a Red Flag Warning today. What does that mean?
National Weather Service meteorologist, Hallie Bova tells KFOR NEWS relative humidity is very low and winds will be very high. That combination can contribute to fire spreading easily and quickly. Bova tells us humidity will only be in the teens, which is considered very low compared to a normal range of 30% to 60% relative humidity.
