Red Light/Distracted Driving Traffic Enforcement Project
(KFOR NEWS March 31, 2020) April is designated at Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Law Enforcement across the nation are asking drivers to put their cell phone on do not disturb while they are driving. The Lincoln Police Department will be conducting its “Red Light/Distracted Driving” Traffic Enforcement Project beginning Wednesday April 1st through Friday April 17th. This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will allow the placement of additional officers around high accident intersections to watch for red light violations.
There will be strict enforcement of traffic signal violations. Officers will also be watching for drivers who are texting. The fine for violating a traffic signal is $75 and $200 for texting while driving. Drivers are cautioned to be aware of traffic signals and to put down their cell phones.
